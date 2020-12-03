Advertisement

Beloit College moves back start date for spring semester

Before students return to campus for the semester, they will be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 tests.
Source: Beloit College Facebook Account
Source: Beloit College Facebook Account
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beloit College is moving the start of their spring semester back to Feb. 15 to avoid a predicted post-holiday COVID-19 surge that overlaps with the height of flu season.

Beloit College President Scott Bierman explained that the college made their decision with the health and safety of the community as their priority.

“We believe that bringing students back to campus in mid-January - when health care facilities are already overrun - would be irresponsible,” Bierman said.

Classes will end on May 21 and graduation is set for May 30, according to a news release.

Before a student returns to campus for the semester, they will be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Students will be regularly tested and required to wear masks, remain socially distant and only gather in “extremely small” groups.

The college added that they will plan a two-week Career Accelerator program for students to take Jan. 25 through Feb. 5 that will help them get ready for internships and jobs.

