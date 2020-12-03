Advertisement

Cooler weather this weekend; A snow flurry or two possible

Friday’s late cold front takes temperatures into the 30′s Saturday & Sunday. A light flurry or two is possible Sunday morning.
This weekend features calm weather - albeit a bit cooler following a cold front on Friday night.
This weekend features calm weather - albeit a bit cooler following a cold front on Friday night.(WMTV NBC15)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunshine broke out behind Thursday morning’s cloud cover. Temperatures near 40°F in the afternoon. Friday’s forecast is a near-carbon copy of today’s weather. A cold-front will take numbers down slightly for the weekend. Upper-level energy make shake out a few snow flurries on Sunday morning.

The overall quiet and calm pattern continues to wrap up the week. Temperatures remain near or just slightly above-average. Friday’s highs will top 40°F again after a morning of 20′s. Sunshine gives way to cloud cover as a cold-front drops through the Badger state tomorrow. Saturday’s high temperatures fall into the upper 30′s under a light northerly wind.

More clouds move in Saturday night into Sunday along with an upper-level impulse. A few snow flurries could drop a dusting of snow in the morning, but cloud cover will blanket the sky to close the weekend. Highs will make it into the mid 30′s.

Clouds part ways next week - allowing more sunshine in. Highs will rebound into the lower and mid 40′s by Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dane County expects recount to finish on Sunday
Dane County completes election recount
Madison East student dies from COVID-19 complications, MMSD confirms
The lights are on full display in Olin Park.
Local holiday light shows to get you feeling festive
SNL great Tim Meadows buys Chris Farley’s Harley-Davidson motorcycle, report
Jericho Manske, 7, shows off the 21-point buck he shot in Oconto Co.
7-year-old bags 21-point buck in Oconto Co.

Latest News

More sunshine and mild temperatures will be seen through at least the middle of next week. No...
Mild Weather and Sunshine Well into Next Week
Long stretch of above average temperatures and sunshine ahead
Temperature Outlook Dec. 7-11
Long stretch of above average temperatures and sunshine ahead
A steady rise in temperatures will be seen this morning with plenty of sunshine and lighter...
Mild Weather Continues