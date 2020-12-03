Cooler weather this weekend; A snow flurry or two possible

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunshine broke out behind Thursday morning’s cloud cover. Temperatures near 40°F in the afternoon. Friday’s forecast is a near-carbon copy of today’s weather. A cold-front will take numbers down slightly for the weekend. Upper-level energy make shake out a few snow flurries on Sunday morning.

The overall quiet and calm pattern continues to wrap up the week. Temperatures remain near or just slightly above-average. Friday’s highs will top 40°F again after a morning of 20′s. Sunshine gives way to cloud cover as a cold-front drops through the Badger state tomorrow. Saturday’s high temperatures fall into the upper 30′s under a light northerly wind.

More clouds move in Saturday night into Sunday along with an upper-level impulse. A few snow flurries could drop a dusting of snow in the morning, but cloud cover will blanket the sky to close the weekend. Highs will make it into the mid 30′s.

Clouds part ways next week - allowing more sunshine in. Highs will rebound into the lower and mid 40′s by Wednesday.

