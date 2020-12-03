Destination Madison launches campaign to encourage support of local businesses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Destination Madison launched a new campaign Thursday, urging Dane County residents to support at least ten local businesses by the end of the year.

Destination Madison said the “Shop Madison”campaign is meant to push the critical need to shop local this holiday season as COVID-19 continues to impact many residents and businesses.

President and CEO Of Destination Madison Deb Archer explained that shopping local keeps money in Dane County, which helps to preserve the quality of life for residents.

“When you make a purchase from a local business, you are supporting your neighbors and your community,” Archer said.

The organization offered up some ideas for how to take part in the campaign, including getting carryout or dining-in at a local restaurant, buying gifts from local stores or booking a hotel for a quick getaway. Residents can even donate to local nonprofits as part of the campaign, according to a news release.

Camille Carter, President and CEO of Madison Black Chamber of Commerce, pushed the idea that it is essential to help out local businesses this year.

“Seek them out because they do exist and matter,” Carter said.

Residents who want to take the “Shop Madison” pledge can sign up online.

