Dodgeville School District to vote on virtual learning

The school board will vote Thursday night.
So far so good for Dodgeville High School and their re-opening plan.
By Colton Molesky
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -

The Dodgeville School District will vote Thursday night on extending the virtual learning used by the school since the end of October.

A rise in COVID cases pushed the board into making the move, which also meant the postponement of after-school programs, like basketball, wrestling and theater. This prompted a strong reaction from parents and students, who are urging the school to go back to the hybrid method of in-school and virtual learning that Dodgeville adopted at the start of the year.

Some parents even started a petition titled Let Them Participate. Parents say they trust the COVID measures in place in the school and want to get students back in the building.

However, the school administration is hesitant to bring students back in during the midst of a spike, resorting to virtual learning because of a shortage of staff back in October, and anticipating continued COVID cases following the Thanksgiving holiday. The goal is the safety of everyone, from students, to staff, to the community.

“Our board is committed to continue to look at this; this is not a permanent decision that’s been made they want to continue to look at this,” said District Administrator Paul Weber.

The vote to continue virtual learning and the postponement of extra curricular activities is at 7:00 p.m.

