Flags to fly at half-staff for Ixonia EMT who died from COVID-19 contracted in the line of duty

Kelly Raether was a member of the Town of Ixonia Fire & EMS
Kelly Raether died from complications related to COVID-19, which she contracted in the line of duty.
Kelly Raether died from complications related to COVID-19, which she contracted in the line of duty.(TMJ4)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOWN OF IXONIA, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags across Wisconsin will fly at half-staff for the rest of the week to honor a Town of Ixonia EMT who died from complications related to COVID-19.

Kelly L. Raether contracted the virus while responding to the emergency needs of a COVID-19 patient, Gov. Tony Evers office explained. She died last Thursday.

Raether was a member of the Town of Ixonia Fire & EMS for the past 15 years, serving as an Advanced EMT, EMS Lieutenant, and as EMS Captain, according to the agency. It also noted she was a registered nurse at Aurora Hospital and a nursing instructor at Carroll University.

Evers issued the order for flags to be lowered to half-staff Thursday, saying Raether served with “astounding courage and selflessness.” It goes into effect immediately and flags will remain at half-staff through sunset on Saturday, December 5.

“This is a devastating loss and we send our deepest condolences to Capt. Raether’s family and the Ixonia community,” he continued.

