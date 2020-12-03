Advertisement

Foxconn not expect to meet hiring goals in next 3 years

(WIFR)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - State officials say Foxconn Technology Group is not expected to receive tax credits in the next three fiscal years, continuing its failure to meet goals for hiring and investing in its Wisconsin manufacturing complex.

The Department of Administration’s projection came in its budget request for the fiscal years 2022 and 2023.

Administrators say the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. doesn’t expect Foxconn to comply with the state agreement that provides up to $2.8 billion in tax credits.

In 2017, Foxconn said it would invest up to $10 billion in a Racine County plant that could generate 13,000 jobs and make large LCD screens.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.)

Most Read

Dane County expects recount to finish on Sunday
Dane County completes election recount
Madison East student dies from COVID-19 complications, MMSD confirms
The lights are on full display in Olin Park.
Local holiday light shows to get you feeling festive
SNL great Tim Meadows buys Chris Farley’s Harley-Davidson motorcycle, report
Jericho Manske, 7, shows off the 21-point buck he shot in Oconto Co.
7-year-old bags 21-point buck in Oconto Co.

Latest News

More sunshine and mild temperatures will be seen through at least the middle of next week. No...
Mild Weather and Sunshine Well into Next Week
Gov. Evers announces $45 million for struggling restaurants
Tabulators handle ballots at the Alliant Energy Center on Nov. 21, as part of the recount in...
Trump attorneys seek to take lawsuit directly to Wisconsin’s highest court
Share Your Holidays celebration food drive kicks off 25th year with largest donation goal to date