Advertisement

Gov. Evers awards over 650 lodging operators affected by COVID-19

Travel Wisconsin awarded nearly $12 million in TRAVEL grants to local tourism promoters.
Travel Wisconsin awarded nearly $12 million in TRAVEL grants to local tourism promoters.(Max Cotton)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In addition to grants for entertainment venues and restaurants being issued on Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers awarded over 650 Wisconsin lodging operators affected by COVID-19.

The grants are meant to provide stabilization to the lodging industry as less people travel across the country.

The governor noted that each of the 663 grantees will be given about $350 per eligible room in Wisconsin. He also explained that the tourism industry will be important to the state’s economy to bounce back.

“The folks in our hotel and lodging industry have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic as folks have reduced their travel this year to help stop the spread of the virus,” said Gov. Evers.

Visitors to Wisconsin spent $3.7 billion on lodging in 2019, but a recent survey from Wisconsin Hotel and Lodging Association reports that nearly half of Wisconsin lodging properties will close within 6 months without financial assistance.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dane County expects recount to finish on Sunday
Dane County completes election recount
Madison East student dies from COVID-19 complications, MMSD confirms
The lights are on full display in Olin Park.
Local holiday light shows to get you feeling festive
SNL great Tim Meadows buys Chris Farley’s Harley-Davidson motorcycle, report
Jericho Manske, 7, shows off the 21-point buck he shot in Oconto Co.
7-year-old bags 21-point buck in Oconto Co.

Latest News

Food is Fuel LLC. is still operational, but the owner is still looking for any kind of grant...
Some Wisconsin businesses still struggling to find relief funding
First degree homicide charges have been filed against David A. Kahl (right) in the 2008 killing...
Bond set at $1 million for man accused in 2008 homicide of Brittany Zimmermann
Angelina Friedman
This 102-year-old beat escaped the Spanish flu and has beat COVID-19 - Twice!
So far so good for Dodgeville High School and their re-opening plan.
Dodgeville School District to vote on virtual learning