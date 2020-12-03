Gov. Evers awards over 650 lodging operators affected by COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In addition to grants for entertainment venues and restaurants being issued on Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers awarded over 650 Wisconsin lodging operators affected by COVID-19.

The grants are meant to provide stabilization to the lodging industry as less people travel across the country.

The governor noted that each of the 663 grantees will be given about $350 per eligible room in Wisconsin. He also explained that the tourism industry will be important to the state’s economy to bounce back.

“The folks in our hotel and lodging industry have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic as folks have reduced their travel this year to help stop the spread of the virus,” said Gov. Evers.

Visitors to Wisconsin spent $3.7 billion on lodging in 2019, but a recent survey from Wisconsin Hotel and Lodging Association reports that nearly half of Wisconsin lodging properties will close within 6 months without financial assistance.

