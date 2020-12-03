Gov. Evers, GOP leaders expected to meet Thursday as COVID-19 legislation remains at a stalemate

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the clock set to run out on federal funding, lawmakers are making their pitch for COVID-19 relief plans for Wisconsin. However, Republican leaders in both chambers are at odds as to how to move forward.

Less than 24 hours after Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) unveiled his plan, Senate Majority Leader-elect Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) said the Senate has no plans to immediately meet.

In a statement to NBC15, Sen. LeMahieu said in part quote: ”We are discussing the Speaker’s Plan as a caucus and are interested in working on some of these items in the new year.”

He also highlighted his plans to use surplus money to bridge any gaps in funding for the time being.

“But right now, the Senate Plan to transfer surplus funds to COVID-19 response efforts offers the path of least resistance to quickly beat the expiration of the federal CARES Act dollars,” LeMahieu said in the statement.

Meanwhile, Assembly Republicans have said they’re open to coming in this month to take up Vos’ package of roughly 50 coronavirus-related proposals.

Vos’ plan comes two weeks after Gov. Tony Evers released his own set of bills. On Tuesday, Evers urged lawmakers to take action, and said the state cannot afford to have any lapse in testing, contact tracing or anything surrounding public health concerns.

NBC15 reached out to a spokesperson for Gov. Evers, Britt Cudaback, who shared a statement that read in part: “It’s unfortunate that Republicans can’t even agree among themselves on a plan for our state’s response to this pandemic.”

Cudaback said the governor is tentatively scheduled to meet with Republican leaders again Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

