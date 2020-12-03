Advertisement

Ho, ho — Whoa! Virus keeping most Santas at a distance

Christmas cheer during a pandemic
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Portraying Santa Claus in the Coronavirus Age requires many precautions.

Being over 60 and chunky might make for a perfect Santa, but could also signal the kinds of underlying physical conditions that lead to serious complications from the virus.

That has Santas this year wearing masks and face shields, sitting behind glass or visiting with children online.

One thing few are doing: putting children on their laps for face-to-face conversations.

The pandemic is hurting many Santas — not only financially with reduced performances, but emotionally.

The men who portray St. Nick say they like bringing joy to children.

That’s harder to do from a distance.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dane County expects recount to finish on Sunday
Dane County completes election recount
Madison East student dies from COVID-19 complications, MMSD confirms
The lights are on full display in Olin Park.
Local holiday light shows to get you feeling festive
SNL great Tim Meadows buys Chris Farley’s Harley-Davidson motorcycle, report
Jericho Manske, 7, shows off the 21-point buck he shot in Oconto Co.
7-year-old bags 21-point buck in Oconto Co.

Latest News

President Donald Trump departs after participating in a video teleconference call with members...
Wisconsin high court declines to hear Trump election lawsuit
President Donald Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former football coach Lou...
Trump honors football coach Holtz as ‘one of the greatest’
FILE - In this July 27, 2020, file photo, Nurse Kathe Olmstead, right, gives volunteer Melissa...
US coronavirus deaths top 3,100 in a single day for the first time
A grandmother of four lost children expresses thankfulness after the kids were found.
4 lost children rescued from under Okla. dam
Police investigate a shooting at the Mayfair Mall, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Wauwatosa, Wis....
Teen charged in Wauwatosa mall shooting to contest move to adult court