Ivanka Trump deposed as part of inauguration fund lawsuit

(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Ivanka Trump has been deposed by attorneys alleging that President Donald Trump’s 2017 inauguration committee misused donor funds.

A new court filing, first reported by CNN Wednesday, notes that Ivanka Trump, the president’s oldest daughter and a senior White House adviser, was interviewed Tuesday by attorneys from the Washington, D.C., attorney general’s office.

The office has filed a lawsuit alleging waste of the nonprofit’s funds, accusing the committee of making more than $1 million in improper payments to the president’s Washington, D.C., hotel during the week of the inauguration in 2017.

