Mild Weather and Sunshine Well into Next Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More nice, quiet early December weather is in the forecast. High pressure will keep plenty of sunshine around and above average temperatures will persist through at least the middle of next week.

More sunshine and mild temperatures will be seen through at least the middle of next week. No rain, nor snow is expected. (wmtv weather)

This morning, clouds across the southern part of the state will drift out of the region. These clouds are due to a pocket of colder air aloft. Temperatures will warm nicely today, but 10 mph westerly wind keep wind chills in the 30s through the afternoon.

A weak cold front will approach from the northeast tomorrow and this “back-door” cold front will push through the southern part of the state early Saturday. Behind it, slightly cooler conditions will be seen Saturday and Sunday.

A warming trend through the early and middle part of next week, will push highs to the middle 40s by Wednesday. More sun is expected through this period.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.