MPD: Chicago homicide suspect found hiding out in Madison

(WSAW)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 15-year-old wanted in connection with a Chicago homicide had been hiding out in Madison, according to the Madison Police Dept.

An MPD report indicates officers working with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force found the teen Wednesday morning in a parked car on Northpoint Drive. At the time of his arrest, he allegedly was carrying a bag that contained a 40-calibre handgun and 50-round drum.

His name was not released.

A 21-year-old man who was in the car with the teen was also detained. Christopher L. Warren was sitting in the driver’s seat when MPD and federal marshals found them, the MPD report stated.

Warren allegedly had a 40-calibre handgun as well as 22-round magazine.

He was booked into the Dane Co. jail counts of carrying a concealed weapon and possession with the into deliver THC.

MPD also thanked the U.S. Marshals Service for its assistance in helping capture the two suspects.

