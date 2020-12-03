New COVID-19 new cases continue slide as Dane & Rock Co. drop from critically high activity

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The downward trend of new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin continued Thursday as the state recorded another week-to-week decline, sending the week-long average even lower.

The Dept. of Health Services latest report indicated 4,618 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were recorded over the past day, down from the 5,065 new cases reported on Thanksgiving.

That decline allowed the seven-day rolling average to fall to 3,595 cases per day and leaving now sits nearly 3,000 cases per day below Wisconsin’s peak approximately two weeks ago.

While delivering these numbers, DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm cautioned that it is “too early to know if this downward trajectory will stay the course.” The state’s top health official pointed out that the effects of the last week’s holiday are still not known.

She also pointed out that testing remains below where it stood prior to the Thanksgiving. While the 11,972 tests tallied Thursday was the highest in a week, it was lower than nearly the rest of the November. Only once did DHS record fewer than 12,000 total tests in a day and several times the agency recorded more than 20,000 tests.

The percentage of tests coming back positive also remains slightly higher than previous weeks. The seven-day rolling average for that metric sits just under 36 percent, a level it only reached once during the peak weeks.

With the latest new confirmed cases, the state has now recorded 399,708 total confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

DHS latest tracker report also indicated 60 more people have died from complications related to coronavirus. Since Tuesday, nearly 250 deaths have been attributed to the virus, making it the deadliest three day stretch in Wisconsin so far.

In all, the state has reported 3,562 people have died from COVID-19 related causes.

DECREASED ACTIVITY

After reaching the point where all but one Wisconsin county had reached critically high case activity levels, thirty counties, including many in the south-central and southwest part of the state, have fallen below the minimum cutoff for that category.

All 31 of those counties still are considered “very high,” however, with each of them recording at least 350 cases per 100,000 residents over the past two weeks. Up until last month, “very high” was considered the most severe activity level. The critical one was only added when most counties had far exceeded that 350-case threshold.

The state as a whole remains “critically high.”

