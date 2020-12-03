Share Your Holidays celebration food drive kicks off 25th year with largest donation goal to date

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wednesday was a busy day at the Alliant Energy Center as NBC15 kicked off its celebration drive-thru food drive as part of our 25th Share Your Holidays campaign.

Late NBC15 anchor Mike McKinney began the campaign in what is now Metcalfe’s Market at Hilldale Mall in December 1996. McKinney joined forces with Mike Hart with the Wisconsin National Guard to launch his vision.

The National Guard is still involved, and this year, the drive-thru food drive got a little bit of extra help from Wisconsin Badger coaches and former players.

The NBC15 Share Your Holidays goal for 2020 was the largest goal to date, five million meals. It seems like a huge ask and a huge undertaking, but because of you it is possible.

Thanks to you, Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin will distribute two truckloads of food donations to pantries across 16 counties in South Central Wisconsin.

If you couldn’t make it out to the drive-thru food drive, you can still make a monetary donate online, by clicking here.

The NBC15 Share Your Holidays Finale Phone-A-Thon and Sort-A-Thon is on Dec. 9 from 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Food donations cannot be dropped off at the Alliant Energy Center’s Exhibition hall on the day of the finale.

