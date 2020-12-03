State Patrol to enforce traffic laws from sky

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol plans to use aircraft and ground-based officers to enforce speed limits and other traffic laws in an effort to enhance the safety of everyone on the road.

Two aerial enforcement missions are planned for:

Thursday, December 3 - Columbia County – I-39/90/94

Saturday, December 5 - Sauk County – I-90/94

“Excessive speed has been a contributing factor to a large number of 2020′s fatal crashes,” said Superintendent Anthony Burrell. “We choose to announce enforcement efforts like this to emphasize that the goal is public safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws – not to stop or cite motorists.”

If weather conditions are unfavorable for flying, enforcement typically proceeds using ground-based units.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.