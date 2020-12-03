Advertisement

Teen charged in Wauwatosa mall shooting to contest move to adult court

Police investigate a shooting at the Mayfair Mall, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Wauwatosa, Wis....
Police investigate a shooting at the Mayfair Mall, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Wauwatosa, Wis. Multiple people were shot Friday afternoon at the mall and police are still searching for the shooter. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Attorneys for the 15-year-old boy charged in a shooting at a Wisconsin mall that left eight people wounded plan to contest prosecutors’ attempts to move his case to adult court.

During a virtual court hearing Thursday, a Milwaukee County judge scheduled an in-person hearing on the matter for Feb. 16.

In a petition for juvenile delinquency, the teen faces eight felony counts of first-degree reckless injury, and one misdemeanor count of possessing a firearm while under 18 in connection with the Nov. 20 shooting at Mayfair Mall in the Milwaukee suburb of Wauwatosa.

According to the juvenile petition, the teen and a friend were in the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa on Friday when the friend confronted some people, then punched one.

Witnesses told police that the teen began shooting with a handgun. He was arrested Sunday in a car with Illinois license plates and with the handgun used in the shooting.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.)

