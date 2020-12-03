Teen charged in Wauwatosa mall shooting to contest move to adult court

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Attorneys for the 15-year-old boy charged in a shooting at a Wisconsin mall that left eight people wounded plan to contest prosecutors’ attempts to move his case to adult court.

During a virtual court hearing Thursday, a Milwaukee County judge scheduled an in-person hearing on the matter for Feb. 16.

In a petition for juvenile delinquency, the teen faces eight felony counts of first-degree reckless injury, and one misdemeanor count of possessing a firearm while under 18 in connection with the Nov. 20 shooting at Mayfair Mall in the Milwaukee suburb of Wauwatosa.

According to the juvenile petition, the teen and a friend were in the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa on Friday when the friend confronted some people, then punched one.

Witnesses told police that the teen began shooting with a handgun. He was arrested Sunday in a car with Illinois license plates and with the handgun used in the shooting.

