UW Health takes COVID-19 drive-thru testing indoors

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With winter fast approaching, UW Health is taking its COVID-19 testing indoors.

The health system opened its new indoor drive-thru clinic Tuesday on Madison’s east side. The new location, at 3819 John Wall Drive will initially focus solely on coronavirus testing for symptomatic patients, pre-surgical patients, and UW Health employees.

Previously, those individuals had to go to an outdoor facility on the west side of the city. Hospital officials said patients had liked having a drive thru option, so it took the step of committing to a climate-controlled space, so they wouldn’t have to worry about weather delays.

“We hope this will be a convenient option for patients not just during the pandemic, but in the years to come,” UW Health Senior Vice-President and Chief Ambulatory Officer Teresa Neely said.

The indoor clinic will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The COVID-19 testing is still by appointment only and patients are asked to contact their primary care provider to see about getting tested.

Currently, it is committed to COVID-19 testing only. However, staff hope to expand to flu vaccinations, specimen collection, other medical testing, and even COVID-19 vaccinations in the future.

The new facility will let vehicles pull into the main entrance then form into two lanes. That will allow up to ten cars into the building at any given time. As it stands, UW Health staff had whittled the time to check-in and get tested at the old location down to between eight and ten minutes and they are hoping the John Wall Dr. facility will help them further optimize a patient’s experience, Neely said.

UW Health claims it has completed more than 60,000 tests since the original facility opened in late March. With a staff of 25, they are able to perform up to 500 tests per day.

