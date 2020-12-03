Wisconsin awards $15 million in grants to nearly 100 entertainment venues

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just hours after rolling out $45 million in assistance for restaurants and other hospitality businesses affected by the pandemic, Gov. Tony Evers announced nearly 100 Wisconsin live music and entertainment venues will share in $15 million in aid.

Evers explained how those industries have been especially hard hit because they rely on bringing a large number of people together into a small confined space, potentially exposing everyone in attendance to COVID-19.

“(T)he live music and entertainment industry have been doing their part to help keep their communities and people safe,” Gov. Evers said. “These changes haven’t been easy, but these venues have worked to be good partners throughout this process.”

The governor added he hoped the stabilization assistance will help the venues survive until the pandemic has subsided to the point that they can start opening again.

“These venues serve as community gathering places and vibrant hubs for culture, art and innovation; however, the continued effects of COVID-19 across the state means they may be the last to fully re-open,” DOA Secretary Joel Brennan said.

Of the $15 million being set aside for the live music and entertainment industry, a little more than a tenth of it will be divided among six Madison locations.

Venue Amount Barrymore Theatre $218,012.56 FPC Live, LLC d.b.a. the Sylvee & Majestic Theater $395,308.00 Garver Events, LLC $18,401.19 Gerald A. Bartell Community Theatre Foundation, Inc. $35,760.35 Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center $395,308.00 Segredo, LLC $111,924.35

The Janesville Performing Arts Center was awarded a $36,870.06 grant, it is the only venue in the city receiving an award. Click here for full list of recipients

Venues were eligible to receive up to a half-million dollars or 25 percent of their ticket sales. The maximum amount awarded to any facility was $395,308, which went to 14 locations, two of which are in Madison.

The funds for the grants came from the $2 billion given to Wisconsin as part of the federal government’s $2 trillion CARES Act.

