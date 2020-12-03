Wisconsin deploys extended benefits program for people who have exhausted regular unemployment

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dept. of Workforce Development has opened the window for people who have used up their regular unemployment benefits to apply for an extension.

The extended benefits program adds an extra 13 weeks of assistance for people who have exhausted the 26 weeks of standard unemployment insurance as well as the 13 weeks of Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Insurance.

Anyone who qualifies can expect to receive a payment equivalent to their regular UI benefit for up to 13 weeks.

The agency has laid out several ways in which people will be able to apply for benefits both through the DWD dashboard and for those who are not still filing claims:

Individuals who have exhausted regular UI and PEUC will have a link in the “Important Message” section on their claimant portal dashboard to file for EB.

Individuals who exhausted regular UI and PEUC and are no longer filing will be notified of potential eligibility by mail.

Individuals with remaining balances of regular UI or PEUC will continue to draw those benefit payments until exhausted. Individuals filing will be provided messaging in their claimant portal prior to exhausting benefits and will be able to submit a new initial application to continue their benefit payment under EB.

DWD states the first payable week is retroactive to the week ending May 23, 2020, or the first week after an individual has exhausted their regular UI and PEUC benefits, whichever is later. The last payable week will be the week ending November 7, 2020.

