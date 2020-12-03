Wisconsin GOP lawmakers launch investigation into November election

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Top Republican lawmakers are launching their own investigation into the Wisconsin election, starting with a public hearing a week from Friday.

“We owe it to the voters of Wisconsin that all claims of voter fraud are investigated,” Maj. Leader Jim Steineke (R-Kaukana) said. “It’s vital that we can have confidence in our state’s electoral process.”

In announcing the hearing, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) explained the Committee on Campaigns and Elections received thousands of complaints about the November vote and has reviewed them over the past month. He did not indicate the nature of the complaints or against whom they were lodged.

“We must ensure that every legal vote was counted and begin working to eliminate questionable practices that undermine the integrity of the vote,” Vos said.

Committee Chair Ron Tusler (R-Harrison) is expected to deliver a report on his findings. Speakers will also be invited to testify during hearing.

“The goal of the ongoing investigation is transparency. Wisconsin voters deserve fair and accurately counted elections,” Tusler added.

The hearing comes with just three days to spare before Wisconsin’s electors will cast the state’s ten votes for president.

Vos’ camp did not indicate if the Speaker felt any findings during the hearing could affect who the state sends to cast those ballots. NBC15 News has reached out to his office and will update this story with any response.

Barring any changes by other states or faithless electors, Wisconsin’s electoral votes would not make a difference in the overall race, as Biden is expected to claim 306 electoral votes, 26 more than needed to secure the presidency.

Earlier this week, Wisconsin Election Commission Chair Ann Jacobs signed off on President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump last month following recounts in Dane and Milwaukee counties and the results were soon certified by Gov. Tony Evers. President Trump filed the first of two lawsuits challenging the results the next day.

The GOP’s announcement of an elections hearing comes on the same day the Wisconsin Supreme Court rejected a petition from the Trump campaign to move their first case, in which they seek to disqualify over 200,000 ballots in Dane and Milwaukee counties, straight to the state’s high court. The campaign suit can still continue at the circuit court level.

Attorneys for Gov. Tony Evers described President Trump’s attempt to overturn the state’s election results an “assault on democracy” in their response to the suit.

