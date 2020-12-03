Advertisement

Wisconsin governor calls Trump lawsuit an ‘assault’

((WMTV))
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Attorneys for Wisconsin’s governor are calling President Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the state’s election results an “assault on democracy.”

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers filed a response to Trump’s lawsuit with the Wisconsin Supreme Court late Tuesday.

The state’s highest court is weighing Trump’s request to disqualify more than 221,000 ballots in Wisconsin’s two heaviest Democratic counties.

Democrat Joe Biden defeated Trump by a 2-to-1 margin in those counties on his way to a 20,682-vote win statewide.

Trump is not challenging any ballots in the state’s other 70 counties, the majority of which Trump won.

His campaign added another lawsuit over his Wisconsin loss late Wednesday in federal court.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dane County expects recount to finish on Sunday
Dane County completes election recount
Madison East student dies from COVID-19 complications, MMSD confirms
Name released of Sun Prairie woman killed in Monday crash
The lights are on full display in Olin Park.
Local holiday light shows to get you feeling festive
SNL great Tim Meadows buys Chris Farley’s Harley-Davidson motorcycle, report

Latest News

Tabulators handle ballots at the Alliant Energy Center on Nov. 21, as part of the recount in...
Trump attorneys seek to take lawsuit directly to Wisconsin’s highest court
Share Your Holidays celebration food drive kicks off 25th year with largest donation goal to date
Ivanka Trump deposed as part of inauguration fund lawsuit
covid unit
Behind the frontlines: A glimpse inside University Hospital’s COVID unit