Wisconsin sees rise in women hunters

Wisconsin DNR said the number of female hunters has reached over 92,000, up 12% from last year.
By Aisha Morales
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Another successful hunting year in Wisconsin is in the books. As Action 2 News has reported, deer license sales are up this Fall.

We also learned the amount of women out in the woods this season is also up.

It’s part of the culture in Wisconsin and the women we spoke to say they’ve been hunting for as long as they can remember.

“It’s nice to see that women are doing it more often, and even today it’s something that I share with my boyfriend, and we go out there, it’s just really nice,” said Samantha Kops, who lives in Pickett, Wisconsin.

The women were excited to hear more and more women joining them.

“I think that’s a great part of Wisconsin, and Wisconsin history is that women are doing it and I think even more now, more women are doing the bow hunting aspect, which is really really cool,” said Jenny Wollert, who lives in Berlin.

Wisconsin DNR said the number of female hunters has reached over 92,000, up 12% from last year. The DNR said it’s hard to pinpoint exactly why, but more women statistically are playing sports in general.

“I think that probably has a lot to do with it, and hunting is probably just one of those things where the door is opening,” said Emily Iehl, R3 Coordinator with Wisconsin DNR.

Iehl said just like men, women appreciate the outdoors and are becoming empowered by learning more about hunting.

“Knowing that I was out there to really give my respects to the animal that I was harvesting, and being able to bring it to the table and appreciate it,” said Iehl.

For women hunters, it’s a chance to get outdoors and even connect with loved ones.

“I think even just this year, to reflect on all the good things and this is one thing that didn’t go away with the pandemic,” said Kops.

