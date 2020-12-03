Advertisement

Wisconsin set to distribute vaccines, help small businesses

FILE - In this July 27, 2020, file photo, Nurse Kathe Olmstead, right, gives volunteer Melissa...
FILE - In this July 27, 2020, file photo, Nurse Kathe Olmstead, right, gives volunteer Melissa Harting, of Harpursville, N.Y., an injection as a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., gets underway in Binghamton, N.Y.(AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — State health officials say Wisconsin is ready to begin distributing coronavirus vaccines by mid-December, when it hopes to receive nearly 50,000 doses.

Department of Health Services spokeswoman Elizabeth Goodsitt says the state will work with 97 local health departments and tribal jurisdictions, as well as health care providers, pharmacies, community-based organizations and other public agencies to distribute the vaccine.

Also Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers announced that Wisconsin restaurants and other small businesses affected by the pandemic will receive $45 million in grants. Eligible businesses will get $20,000 by the end of the year.

Eligible businesses will be identified through state tax records and contacted by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.

