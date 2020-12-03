Advertisement

Wisconsin Supreme Court declines to hear Trump election lawsuit

President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Nov....
President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON (AP) -The Wisconsin Supreme Court has refused to hear President Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the battleground state.

The court on Thursday said the case must first wind its way through lower courts.

Trump said in his filing with the Wisconsin Supreme Court that there would not be enough time to wage the legal battle that way before presidential electors cast their ballots on Dec. 14.

Biden defeated Trump by nearly 20,700 votes. Trump asked the court to toss out more than 221,000 ballots in the state’s two biggest Democratic counties.

