A Colorado startup is getting $1 to collect Moon rocks for NASA

WASHINGTON (WMTV) - NASA has selected four companies to collect rocks & dirt from the Moon’s surface ahead of a manned-mission to the Lunar surface in 2024.

Those space resources would then be transferred to NASA at a later date. The space agency is paying for the raw material, imagery of the collection, and information on where they were collected from on the Moon’s surface. The total $25,001 contract between the agency and the four companies does not include money for spacecraft or launches.

NASA says space resources (along with how they’re gathered & used) will play a big role in the Artemis program and future human space exploration. The Artemis program aims to send the first woman and next man to the Moon in 2024. The contract is also another step towards a stronger partnership between the space agency and the private sector.

“These awards expand NASA’s innovative use of public-private partnerships to the Moon. We’re excited to join with our commercial and international partners to make Artemis the largest and most diverse global human space exploration coalition in history,” said Mike Gold, NASA’s acting associate administrator for international and interagency relations.

Four proposals were ultimately selected:

Lunar Outpost proposed collection for $1 following arrival of a lander to the lunar South Pole in 2023.

ispace Japan proposed collection for $5,000 following arrival in 2022 of a lander to Lacus Somniorum on the Moon’s northeastern near side.

ispace Europe proposed collection for $5,000 following arrival in 2023 of a lander to the lunar South Pole.

Masten Space Systems proposed collection for $15,000 following arrival in 2023 of a lander to the lunar South Pole.

The contract calls for the companies to collect a small amount of lunar “regolith” or dirt/rocks from any location on the Moon’s surface. Each company would then give the material to NASA along with imagery of the collection and data about the collection location. Companies will receive 10% of their compensation upon the award of contract and again at launch. The remaining 80% would be distributed upon completion.

As humans venture farther from Earth, resource collection will be especially important. The Artemis program is hailed as a precursor to an eventual manned mission to Mars. NASA says a great deal work still needs to be done on the topic.

The contract also sets a precedent for commercial interests in space resource collection.

