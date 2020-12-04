A Nice Early December Weekend Coming Up

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The quiet and mild weather will continue across southern Wisconsin through the weekend, and likely, through most of next week. High pressure will be the dominate weather feature around here for today, Saturday and Sunday.

The ridge will bring plenty of sunshine through the weekend with temperatures anywhere from 5 to 12 degrees above average. Today’s high temperature is expected around 40 degrees, but 5 to 10 mph wind will generate wind chills in the lower to middle 30s during the afternoon.

Temperatures will be above average with plenty of sunshine and light wind this weekend. (wmtv weather)

As high pressure drifts almost directly overhead during the weekend, the wind will diminish to light or calm and the wind chill will become negligible. No precipitation is expected through the weekend other than a potential flurry on Sunday. This would be due to couple mid-level disturbances which could throw out a few flakes of snow.

Beyond the weekend, well above average temperatures and plenty of sun will be seen through next week. Highs by the middle of the week could be 15 to 20 degrees above average. That would mean highs in the middle to upper 40s.

