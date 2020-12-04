Bucks to tip-off 2020-21 season in Boston on Dec. 23

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Bucks have announced the first half of their 2020-21 season schedule Friday. The team is scheduled to tip-off the season in Boston on Dec. 23.

The Bucks will play 37 games between Dec 23. and March 4 for the first half of the season, according to a release. Their first game, in Boston, will begin 6:30 p.m Wednesday, Dec. 23.

The first home game for the Bucks is scheduled Christmas Day against the Golden State Warriors. The complete first half schedule can be found here.

Until further notice, Bucks games held at Fiserv Forum will not be open to fans due to the pandemic. The second half schedule will be released at a later date.

