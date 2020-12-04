Children’s Museum of Rock Co. renews push for a permanent building

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After more than a decade of existing in the community without a permanent space, the Children’s Museum of Rock Co. is renewing its push to find a home.

The volunteer board running the non-profit has largely focused on community outreach, but now they are eyeing some potential properties to make their mission even more a reality.

For years, the group has hosted community events and offered various creative opportunities for children, all without their own building.

Vice president of the board, Claire Gray, said Rock Co. residents have to either travel to Madison or Rockford to enjoy a place created for youth of all ages.

“We’ve really heard that there is nothing for youth, and that is zero to 18. So, we have started to really broaden the vision for this,” Gray said.

Right before the pandemic hit, the group secured a 4,000-square-foot satellite space at Uptown Janesville, formerly known as the Janesville Mall. However, they had to put that development on pause.

Board member Macy McBeth Ryan said in addition to the mall, which they aim to be a starter space, they are looking for something roughly 16,000-square-feet to accommodate the programs they hope to offer.

The group is currently looking at three potential properties: two on Milwaukee Street in downtown Janesville and a new build next to the Rock Co. Historical Society.

“Janesville is currently going through a downtown revitalization and we are looking at possibly being a part of that,” McBeth Ryan said.

On Giving Tuesday, the non-profit was able to raise $30,000 due to contributions from community donors and match sponsors. McBeth Ryan said they will use that money to hire a consultant, so they can begin mapping out a strategic plan. Once they complete that, they hope to launch a capital campaign in the Spring.

The group estimates the project will cost between $3 to $5 million dollars.

“We always knew we wanted a larger, permanent space because we feel like it is a critical need, it is part of our mission to serve older children as well,” McBeth Ryan said.

McBeth Ryan said they are discussing the potential of asking for support from Janesville’s city budget. NBC15 reached out to Janesville’s economic development director, Gale Price, and he said there have not been any direct talks just yet.

