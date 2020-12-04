Dozens of car windows smashed in overnight Madison crime spree

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dozens of car windows were shattered overnight in what the Madison Police Dept. described a string of smash-and-grab style thefts along a two block stretch on the city’s east side.

Investigators and victims are still determining all that was taken during the early Friday morning crime spree.

Many victims discovered the crimes as they woke up and police started receiving reports of the break-ins during the six o’clock hour, an MPD report indicated.

According to police, more than 30 vehicles parked in the 700 and 800 blocks of N. Thompson Dr. had their windows busted.

Less than an hour before the Madison Police Dept. started responding to reports of the thefts, officers were alerted to “rapid” gunfire in the 700 block of N. Thompson Dr.

As it stands, however, investigators have found no link between the gunfire and the break-ins. An MPD spokesperson did note that both incidents are still being investigated.

