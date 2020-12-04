Advertisement

FBI asks for information on missing Iowa girl’s birthday

Breasia Terrell
Breasia Terrell(Courtesy: Davenport Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) - The FBI is pleading with the public for any information on a missing Iowa girl on what is her 11th birthday.

The FBI field office in Omaha, Nebraska, posted a plea on its Twitter page Friday asking for any information of Breasia Terrell, who has been missing since July 9.

Authorities say she was last seen at a Davenport apartment complex with her half-brother and his 47-year-old father. Police have not made any arrests in the girl’s disappearance but have labeled the father of Breasia’s half-brother a person of interest.

The man was convicted of a sex crime in 1990 when he was 17.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked call the FBI at 402-493-8688. A reward of more than $10,000 is being offered, the agency added.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Dane County expects recount to finish on Sunday
Dane County completes election recount
Madison East student dies from COVID-19 complications, MMSD confirms
The lights are on full display in Olin Park.
Local holiday light shows to get you feeling festive
Jericho Manske, 7, shows off the 21-point buck he shot in Oconto Co.
7-year-old bags 21-point buck in Oconto Co.
Election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a Milwaukee...
Board of Elections certifies election results in Milwaukee County

Latest News

Child posing with polio vaccine bottles and boxes
Polio vaccine successes & failures linger as COVID-19 shot nears US approval
.
Dozens of car windows smashed in overnight Madison crime spree
(FILE) Wisconsin goaltender Kristen Campbell blocks a shot during the third period in the NCAA...
UW women’s hockey series against Minnesota axed
Madison Chief of Police finalists (from left): Shon Barnes; Ramon Batista, Jr.; Christopher...
Madison names 4 finalists in police chief search