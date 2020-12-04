Gov. Evers orders flags at half-staff for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff this Monday in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

Gov. Evers signed Executive Order #97 Friday to mandate that both the United States and Wisconsin flags be flown at half-staff.

“The attack on Pearl Harbor was a turning point not only for World War II but for our country, deeply impacting Americans across our state and nation,” said Gov. Evers.

The governor said that Wisconsin remembers the bravery Americans demonstrated in Hawaii on that day and wants to honor the legacy of our veterans, including the 5,800 WWII veterans currently living in Wisconsin.

The attack on the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor on the Hawaiian island of O’ahu took the lives of 2,403 Americans and injured 1,178, according to a news release.

The order will be in effect from sunrise to sunset Monday.

