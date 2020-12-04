Advertisement

Judge calls Trump request in Wisconsin lawsuit ‘bizarre’

President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Nov....
President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, after stepping off Marine One. Trump is returning from Camp David.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge hearing President Donald Trump’s lawsuit seeking to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s win in Wisconsin says that the president’s request to “remand” the case to the GOP-controlled Legislature to pick new electors was “bizarre.”

The federal case is one of two Trump has in Wisconsin making similar arguments.

He filed another one in state court, which the Wisconsin Supreme Court refused to hear before it first goes through lower courts.

Hearings on both cases were set for Thursday, with judges noting the importance of resolving the issues before the Electoral College meets on Dec. 14.

