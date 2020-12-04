Advertisement

Madison home struck after “rapid” gunfire erupts on East Side

By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Early more gunfire damaged a home Madison’s east side on Friday.

According to the Madison Police Dept., several people called 911 shortly after 5:30 a.m. saying they heard “rapid” gunfire in the 700 block of N. Thompson Dr.

One of the bullets pierced a home on Wintergreen Dr. Investigators noted that the house was likely an unintended target.

Officers also recovered several more shell casings in the area, the MPD report indicated. No injuries were reported from the incident.

Shortly after the shots fired calls, Madison police officers also responded to dozens of vehicle break-ins along N. Thompson Dr.

An MPD spokesperson told NBC15 that investigators have not found any link between the two incidents, however, he pointed out both investigations are still ongoing.

