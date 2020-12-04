Madison Police recover over 15 shell casings on Eastside

Advertisement

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison residents reported hearing multiple gunshots fired late Thursday night and seeing a car speed away after.

The Madison Police Department was called around 11:20 p.m. to the area near Marcy Road and Woodward Drive after receiving these calls.

MPD arrived at the scene and found over 15 shell casings in the 3400 block of Marcy Road, according to an incident report.

There have been no injuries reported, MPD continued, or damage found.

MPD did not note if there were any suspects or a description of the vehicle reported leaving the scene.

There was a separate shots fired incident early Friday morning, also on Madison’s east side. MPD said several people called 911 shortly after 5:30 a.m. saying they heard “rapid” gunfire in the 700 block of N. Thompson Dr.

One of the bullets pierced a home on Wintergreen Dr. Investigators noted that the house was likely an unintended target. Officers also recovered several more shell casings in the area, the MPD report indicated. No injuries were reported from the incident.

