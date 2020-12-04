Multiple crews respond to house fire in Sun Prairie

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple fire departments are responding to a house fire Friday afternoon in Sun Prairie.

The Dane County Dispatch says that a call came in at 2:15 for a house fire at 6066 Keller Drive.

Sun Prairie Fire Department, Marshall Fire and Cottage Grove Fire were all called to the scene. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office was also called and is currently on scene.

Dane County Dispatch noted that they have not heard of any injuries at this time.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

