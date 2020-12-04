One person dead after their vehicle was hit by a dump truck in Sauk County

TOWN OF DELLONA, Wis. (WMTV) --One person is dead after a traffic crash in the Town of Dellona in Sauk County.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office says just after 2 p.m. on Thursday, deputies were called to the intersection of Highway H at County Highway P.

Authorities say the driver of a 2003 Toyota Highlander was killed after being hit by a dump truck.

Their investigation concluded the driver of the Highlander was driving west on Highway P and trying to turn west on to Highway H. The dump truck was travelling east on H and the Highlander turned into the path of the oncoming dump truck. The dump truck driver tried to avoid a collision but ended up hitting the driver’s side of the Highlander.

The driver of the Highlander died at the scene. The person’s name is not being released at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

