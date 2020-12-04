PHMDC: Free drive through flu clinic to end mid-December

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC) is encouraging the community to get their flu shot at the free, drive through flu clinic located at the Alliant Energy Center before it ends.

Health officials say the free clinic provides flu shots to anyone who lives in Dane County—regardless of insurance status and no appointment needed. The last day of the clinic is Dec. 19.

“These next 2 weeks are the last opportunity for anyone who lives in Dane County to be able to get their flu shot from the convenience of their car,” Public Health Nurse with Public Health Madison & Dane County Tess Ellens said in a release.

The clinic has administered over 1,500 flu shots since opening in early October. PHMDC says the clinic was set up to protect the community and the healthcare system from a “twindemic of illness.”

As Wisconsin is seeing record numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations, health officials hope the community will take advantage of the free clinic to help ease the strain on the healthcare system during the flu season, according to PHMDC.

“Our hospitals may not have capacity to take care of additional patients with the flu in this situation,” says Ellens. “We want everyone to take the flu very seriously by getting their flu shot. This will help out our healthcare system and will prevent people from potentially getting really sick with both COVID-19 and the flu at the same time.”

More information about the clinic can be found here.

