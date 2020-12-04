Polio vaccine successes & failures linger as COVID-19 shot nears US approval

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The COVID-19 vaccine is giving millions hope that someday soon, the global pandemic will be over. Many people are willing to get the shot, but there are plenty of people who are reluctant and might refuse.

This isn’t the first time the United States has braced for mass vaccination. 65 years ago the polio vaccine began to save lives, but a botched batch also planted a seed of distrust among many Americans.

“The availability of an effective polio vaccine in 1955, after the largest kind of field trial involving 1.8 million American children in 1954-1955, that rollout strikes me as the best kind of historical comparator with what we’re doing now,” says Dr. Susan Lederer, Professor of History of Medicine and Bioethics at UW’s School of Medicine and Public Health.

After decades of polio crippling and killing Americans, news of Jonas Salk’s vaccine was greeted with relief and joy in 1955. “If you look at the newspapers, front page: ‘Polio is conquered’,” says Dr. Lederer.

Quarantines and ‘social distancing’, primarily of children, were adopted then as well. “Parents welcomed it, because what was the alternative? Keeping your kid indoors, kind of like today? Not allowing them to go out in the summertime to parks or pools or school, because you feared either a lifetime of crippling or that they would die as a result of the disease,” says Dr. Lederer.

After receiving FDA approval, a number of pharmaceutical companies started to produce mass quantities of the vaccine. “Polio vaccination proved to be a tremendous advance in reducing cases of paralytic polio. It didn’t go away, but it dramatically altered and it’s considered one of the greatest advances 20th century American medical research,” says Dr. Lederer.

Early on in mass production, a defective batch of the vaccine paralyzed and even killed some of the children who were unknowingly injected with the live virus. An investigation traced the source back to the Cutter Laboratories in Berkeley, California.

The “Cutter Incident”, as it came to be known, lead to a mistrust of vaccines that is residual today. “This episode had an enormously negative impact on the willingness of people to adopt polio vaccine and vaccines in general,” says Dr. Lederer.

The presence of both public excitement and skepticism offers a striking comparison to the COVID-19 pandemic, as millions of doses of the new vaccine are being shipped all over the world.

It’s important to note the tremendous medical advances that have allowed major companies, like Moderna and Pfizer, to develop and produce this new vaccine in such a short amount of time.

Dr. Lederer says while the development of a COVID-19 vaccine we’re witnessing today is a feat unimaginable to researchers decades ago, it does come with mounting pressure and resistance.

“What are the side effects associated with it? Will they be able to do you know the double dosing regimen and what do you do with people who are reluctant or hesitant? I think the lesson, the historical lesson, is that these are very delicate times,” says Dr. Lederer.

