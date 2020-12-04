Satara Home and Baby opens pop-up shop at Hilldale Shopping Center

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There’s a new way to support local businesses this holiday season, especially if you have a little one at home.

Satara Home and Baby is now available as a pop-up shop at the Hilldale Shopping Center in Madison.

The store offers natural mattresses and organic bedding, from sizes crib to king.

Satara opened their Hilldale location on Black Friday and will stay open through the holiday season. Their hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-6p.m. on Sundays.

