Advertisement

Satara Home and Baby opens pop-up shop at Hilldale Shopping Center

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There’s a new way to support local businesses this holiday season, especially if you have a little one at home.

Satara Home and Baby is now available as a pop-up shop at the Hilldale Shopping Center in Madison.

The store offers natural mattresses and organic bedding, from sizes crib to king.

Satara opened their Hilldale location on Black Friday and will stay open through the holiday season. Their hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-6p.m. on Sundays.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dane County expects recount to finish on Sunday
Dane County completes election recount
Madison East student dies from COVID-19 complications, MMSD confirms
The lights are on full display in Olin Park.
Local holiday light shows to get you feeling festive
SNL great Tim Meadows buys Chris Farley’s Harley-Davidson motorcycle, report
Jericho Manske, 7, shows off the 21-point buck he shot in Oconto Co.
7-year-old bags 21-point buck in Oconto Co.

Latest News

The United Kingdom took a major step in its battle against coronavirus.
Temperature Tightrope: Health officials break down Pfizer vaccine distribution plan
Satara Home and Baby opens pop-up shop at Hilldale
Satara Home and Baby opens pop-up shop at Hilldale
COVID-19 safety precautions while traveling
COVID-19 safety precautions while traveling
Temperature tightrope: vaccine distribution plan
Temperature tightrope: vaccine distribution plan