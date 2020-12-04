Shell casings found after multiple reports of gunshots on Madison’s north side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating multiple reports of gunshots on Madison’s north side Thursday night.

According to the Madison Police Department, multiple callers reported hearing shots fired and a car speeding away after the shots, in the area of Marcy Road and Woodward Drive, around 11:21 p.m. on Thursday. Once officers got to the scene they found more than 15 shell casings in the 3400 block of Marcy Road.

There are no reports of injuries or damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or online at P3Tips.com.

