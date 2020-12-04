Advertisement

Shell casings found after multiple reports of gunshots on Madison’s north side

(MGN Image)
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 1:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating multiple reports of gunshots on Madison’s north side Thursday night.

According to the Madison Police Department, multiple callers reported hearing shots fired and a car speeding away after the shots, in the area of Marcy Road and Woodward Drive, around 11:21 p.m. on Thursday. Once officers got to the scene they found more than 15 shell casings in the 3400 block of Marcy Road.

There are no reports of injuries or damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or online at P3Tips.com.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dane County expects recount to finish on Sunday
Dane County completes election recount
Madison East student dies from COVID-19 complications, MMSD confirms
The lights are on full display in Olin Park.
Local holiday light shows to get you feeling festive
SNL great Tim Meadows buys Chris Farley’s Harley-Davidson motorcycle, report
Jericho Manske, 7, shows off the 21-point buck he shot in Oconto Co.
7-year-old bags 21-point buck in Oconto Co.

Latest News

Airlines in Dane County Regional Airport require masks for boarding
Traveling with COVID-19: Wis. health authorities can’t prevent it but they urge against it
Satara Home and Baby opens pop-up shop at Hilldale Shopping Center
The United Kingdom took a major step in its battle against coronavirus.
Temperature Tightrope: Health officials break down Pfizer vaccine distribution plan
Satara Home and Baby opens pop-up shop at Hilldale
Satara Home and Baby opens pop-up shop at Hilldale