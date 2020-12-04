Sunny, Milder, & Quiet for the Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Quiet weather continues this weekend - perfect for hanging holiday decorations or taking to the outdoors! Above-average temperatures take hold next week - leading to near 50-degree temperatures on Thursday.

A dry cold front progresses through the Badger state Friday. As the front dips from North to South, a few clouds are expected, but most see the abundant sunshine. Lows fall into the 20′s overnight. Weekend high temperatures sit in the upper 30′s. Saturday & Sunday’s weather pattern is marked by occasional lumps of colder air aloft surging into Wisconsin. These disturbances won’t come with any rain, just a nudge on the temperature scale. Even though a bit cooler, these highs will still be a few degrees above normal!

Some models hint at just enough moisture and energy to shake out a few flurries Sunday morning. No impacts are expected, but we’ll be watching for them! So far, the start to December has been warmer and quieter than average.

Sunshine sticks around through much of next week. Highs will climb into the mid 40′s - near 50-degrees by Wednesday/Thursday. Another dip in temperatures and perhaps a weather system impact Wisconsin towards next weekend.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.