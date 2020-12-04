Temperature Tightrope: Health officials break down Pfizer vaccine distribution plan

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -One week from Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration will discuss whether to authorize emergency use for the Pfizer vaccine, as Governor Tony Evers calls Wisconsin a “high priority” for the immunization.

State health officials said the state will be ready to distribute 50,000 doses during the first round of covid vaccine, but they’re walking a temperature tightrope.

“If you’ve ever had steaks or ice cream delivered to your home, they deliver it with dry ice. That’s the temperature we’re talking about here,” David Andes, UW-Madison professor and infectious disease chief said.

Ultra freezers have to be around -70 degrees Celsius to store the Pfizer vaccine. Compare that to your freezer at home where the lowest temp is -20 degrees Celsius.

“These are requirements for much lower temperatures for storage and delivery than a typical vaccine,” Andes said.

Pfizer developed storage containers filled with dry ice that keep the vaccine cold for up to 10 to 15 days in transit.

Andes said if the vaccine loses it’s temperature, the RNA can break down making the vaccine unusable.

“It’s solid in the form it’s meant to be at a certain temperature,” he said.

Think of it as ice cream melting.

“When it gets to a lower temperature that sequence gets broken down so it won’t provide the same effect,” Andes said.

He explained most larger hospitals have ultra freezers in house, but rural areas and care facilities will have to schedule times for the vaccine to be delivered then administered.

“I’m confident we can get this vaccine safely delivered to people,” he said.

”We have an imminent need to be prioritized to receive vaccine shipments given the surges of covid 19 in our state,” Gov. Tony Evers said in a press conference Thursday.

Gov. Evers said he sent a letter to U.S. health officials asking for enough doses to vaccinate 450,000 members of the healthcare workforce and those who are high risk.

“The next few months will be a critical time for our state. We have a lot of work to do,” he said. “We need a lot of resources and support to be able to do it.”

Andrea Palm, secretary designee, said health officials were told the state will receive a small allocation at first, but the amount should grow over time.

“We anticipate getting another allocation each week thereafter and it’ll be different every week depending on how much has come off the manufacturing line,” she said. “It’s hard for us to say at this point how the number or allocation will grow over time based on the manufacturing capacity.”

Moderna, another company up for FDA emergency-use approval, modified the RNA in their vaccine so it would be easier to store. The company plans to begin trials with adolescents soon.

