The City of Madison reduces salt routes for 2020 winter season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison Streets Division is cutting down on road salt this year. Officials say usage will drop by about seven percent because of decreased traffic in part due to the pandemic.

Street Superintendent Charlie Romines said the move is also part of an ongoing effort to preserve water quality. He said over roughly the past five years the department averaged about 9,000 tons of salt on city streets.

“We have a number of streets this year with students attending class virtually and with Metro reducing their routes that do not qualify as salt routes this winter,” Romines said.

Romines said the department salts about 850 miles, which is about half of the streets in the city.

For a full list of streets being removed this season, CLICK HERE.

