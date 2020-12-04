Traveling with COVID-19: Wis. health authorities can’t prevent it but they urge against it

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Approaching the holiday season, Wisconsin health officials urge people, especially those with the coronavirus, to stay home, though they lack the authority to restrict their travel.

In many cases, travelers who have tested positive for the virus cannot be identified. At the Dane County Regional Airport, there is currently no rapid testing or screening.

“I was just surprised you come and go without a true screen,” Connie Renfroe said, before she boarded a plane to Mississippi. “I think they could they have someone screening you to make sure you don’t have a fever coming in the door.”

Michael Riechers, a spokesperson for the airport, said, “We just ask that passengers who are exhibiting symptoms or don’t feel well-- that they don’t enter the facility.”

Riechers says the airport enforces the local mask-wearing rule and recommends travelers to practice social distancing. With these measures and staff to frequently clean high-touch surfaces, Riechers said, “so far we’ve seen that very effective for creating a safe and efficient environment.”

For anyone, not just travelers, who has tested positive for COVID-19, Public Health Madison Dane County has the authority to issue quarantine orders on a case-by-case basis. Marci Paulsen, an attorney representing PHMDC, explained that there will be no blanket order, saying the Wisconsin Supreme Court had “made it clear they felt health authorities didn’t have the authority to restrict travel.”

“We will not be ordering individuals to stay in their homes, unless we know individuals are going out blatantly when they know they’re infectious,” Paulsen said of the quarantine orders.

So far, Paulsen said the agency has issued three citations for those who violated their quarantine orders and left the state. But with the volume of new coronavirus cases, Paulsen said PHMDC doesn’t have enough staff to oversee the process of issuing individual quarantine orders and following up with court proceedings if they’re violated.

“Hopefully individuals stay put and we can try to slow the spread of this virus,” she said.

Paulson continued, she is currently waiting on data to understand the impact of Thanksgiving travel. This will determine the future of Dane County’s orders, she said, which are set to expire in a few weeks.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.