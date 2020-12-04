Advertisement

United Way of Dane Co. releases holiday volunteer opportunities

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 3, 2020
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The United Way of Dane County is hoping people can get into the holiday spirit this year by getting into a giving spirit.

The organization released their Holiday Wish List on Thursday, which is a resource that lists volunteer and donation opportunities during the holiday season.

According to a news release, the holidays can be difficult for many families and the pandemic is amplifying residents’ economic needs.

United Way encouraged these volunteer opportunities, because by supporting local nonprofits, it makes a “huge difference in your neighbor’s life.”

To find the Holiday Wish List, check out the United Way’s website.

