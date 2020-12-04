UW Health evaluates if primary care appointments can be postponed

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health implemented a new emergency surge plan Thursday, including evaluating if some primary care appointments can be postponed until the spring of 2021.

Health care providers said this plan will allow for the best care for patients and to protect both patients and staff. The changes are also meant to help UW Health manage the high volume of COVID-19 patients and arrival of respiratory care season, according to a news release.

UW Health said this may involve asking patients to reschedule appointments for a later date or offering them a different option, such as a virtual visit.

Health care workers asked that patients experiencing respiratory symptoms should call their primary care provider clinic first. A nurse will then help patients determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19, need a video visit or need an in-person appointment. UW Health explained if an in-person visit is needed, they will schedule patients at one of six designated respiratory care sites. UW Health noted that these appointments cannot be made online themselves, they must first call their primary care clinic.

UW Health is also offering a free flu vaccine clinic for uninsured adults from 8:30 a.m.- 4p.m. on Dec. 12 and 19 at Union Corners Clinic. There are no appointments necessary.

