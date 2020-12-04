UW women’s hockey series against Minnesota axed

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team was forced to cancel its weekend series against Minnesota after multiple members of the Badgers’ program tested positive for COVID-19, the university announced Friday.

The teams were set to square off in Minneapolis for a two-game set on Friday and Saturday.

The university did not say how many people tested positive nor did it say if the infected individuals were players or staff members.

As things stand though, the team won’t have to wait long to get a crack at the Golden Gophers.

The two are scheduled face off in Madison next weekend, on December 11 and 12, and those game are still on.

