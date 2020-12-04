Advertisement

Wis. DHS supports new CDC guidance on shorter quarantine period

“I think it’s way too early to tell if it’s actually stabilizing and if it is going to remain...
“I think it’s way too early to tell if it’s actually stabilizing and if it is going to remain stabilized or even go down,” says dr. Anne O’Keefe, Douglas County Health Dept. Epidemiologist(cdc)
By Juliana Tornabene and Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dept. of Health Services has come out in support of new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shortening the standard COVID-19 quarantine period.

DHS will now allow Wisconsinites that do not develop COVID-19 symptoms to end their quarantine after 10 days without testing. Wisconsinites can also complete their quarantine after seven days if they receive a negative COVID-19 test result that was collected within 48 hours of the end of quarantine. People who have been in quarantine should still monitor themselves for symptoms for up to 14 days after their exposure, even if they have escaped quarantine.

In its statement, DHS explains the transmission risk on Day 11 and beyond is very low and the new guidance should prove less burdensome.

Previously, test results did not factor into how long the CDC and DHS recommended periods lasted.

The updated guidance will go into effect on Monday, Dec. 7.

While DHS did say they believe the 14-day quarantine is still the safest option, the new CDC guidance takes new scientific study on quarantining into effect.

DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said that many residents may also face barriers in making a 14-day quarantine possible.

“While a shorter quarantine carries additional risk of spreading COVID-19, when done responsibly, it can make quarantining easier for more Wisconsinites,” Palm said.

The shorter quarantine periods are not recommended for everyone, however. DHS lists several high-risk settings in which those running the facilities should determine on a case-by-case basis if a shortened isolation is appropriate.

Those locations include long-term care facilities, shelters, jails, and prisons.

DHS added that people must still monitor for symptoms for 14 days. If symptoms pop up at the end of the quarantine, DHS advised people to immediately isolate, contact their doctor and get a COVID-19 test.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dane County expects recount to finish on Sunday
Dane County completes election recount
Madison East student dies from COVID-19 complications, MMSD confirms
The lights are on full display in Olin Park.
Local holiday light shows to get you feeling festive
Jericho Manske, 7, shows off the 21-point buck he shot in Oconto Co.
7-year-old bags 21-point buck in Oconto Co.
Election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a Milwaukee...
Board of Elections certifies election results in Milwaukee County

Latest News

President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Nov....
Judge calls Trump request in Wisconsin lawsuit ‘bizarre’
Speaker Robin Vos discussing COVID-19 legislation.
Wisconsin Democrats blast GOP lawmakers’ election investigation
A fire in Sun Prairie displaced 19 people Friday afternoon.
19 people displaced after Sun Prairie house fire
The student ambassadors in each chapter are starting conversations about racism, hate, and...
Dane County high school students spearhead ‘United Against Hate’ campaign