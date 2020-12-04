Wis. DHS supports new CDC guidance on shorter quarantine period

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dept. of Health Services has come out in support of new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shortening the standard COVID-19 quarantine period.

DHS will now allow Wisconsinites that do not develop COVID-19 symptoms to end their quarantine after 10 days without testing. Wisconsinites can also complete their quarantine after seven days if they receive a negative COVID-19 test result that was collected within 48 hours of the end of quarantine. People who have been in quarantine should still monitor themselves for symptoms for up to 14 days after their exposure, even if they have escaped quarantine.

In its statement, DHS explains the transmission risk on Day 11 and beyond is very low and the new guidance should prove less burdensome.

Previously, test results did not factor into how long the CDC and DHS recommended periods lasted.

The updated guidance will go into effect on Monday, Dec. 7.

While DHS did say they believe the 14-day quarantine is still the safest option, the new CDC guidance takes new scientific study on quarantining into effect.

DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said that many residents may also face barriers in making a 14-day quarantine possible.

“While a shorter quarantine carries additional risk of spreading COVID-19, when done responsibly, it can make quarantining easier for more Wisconsinites,” Palm said.

The shorter quarantine periods are not recommended for everyone, however. DHS lists several high-risk settings in which those running the facilities should determine on a case-by-case basis if a shortened isolation is appropriate.

Those locations include long-term care facilities, shelters, jails, and prisons.

DHS added that people must still monitor for symptoms for 14 days. If symptoms pop up at the end of the quarantine, DHS advised people to immediately isolate, contact their doctor and get a COVID-19 test.

