Wisconsin Democrats blast GOP lawmakers’ election investigation

Speaker Robin Vos discussing COVID-19 legislation.
Speaker Robin Vos discussing COVID-19 legislation.(wsaw)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Democratic members of the Assembly’s Committee on Campaigns and Elections joined together to decry the committee’s recently announced investigation into the November election.

State Representatives Mark Spreitzer (D - Beloit), Lisa Subeck (D - Madison), JoCasta Zamarripa (D - Milwaukee) released a statement backing the election officials who oversaw the election and counted the votes, saying they “acted with integrity and dedication” only to have Speaker Robin Vos question their ethics.

“When the Speaker first floated his idea for this sham hearing almost one month ago, it was irresponsible, unnecessary, and unfounded,” they said. “Now that the results have been scrutinized and confirmed again and again, this cynical attempt to undermine the will of the people is shameful.”

In announcing the hearing, Vos (R-Rochester) claimed the committee received thousands of complaints about the November vote and has reviewed them over the past month. He did not indicate the nature of the complaints or against whom they were lodged.

The Democratic trio pointed to similar hearings across the country and argued, if they are any guide, next Friday’s hearing “will be a forum for debunked conspiracies and outright lies” and argued the Republicans “attempts to cast doubt on that legal result are serving only to further undermine our democratic institutions.”

The hearing, scheduled for next Friday, comes with just three days to spare before Wisconsin’s electors will cast the state’s ten votes for president.

Vos’ camp did not answer when asked if the Speaker felt any findings during the hearing could affect who the state sends to cast those ballots.

Barring any changes by other states or faithless electors, Wisconsin’s electoral votes would not make a difference in the overall race, as Biden is expected to claim 306 electoral votes, 26 more than needed to secure the presidency.

Earlier this week, Wisconsin Election Commission Chair Ann Jacobs signed off on President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump last month following recounts in Dane and Milwaukee counties and the results were soon certified by Gov. Tony Evers. President Trump filed the first of two lawsuits challenging the results the next day.

