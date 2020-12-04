Wisconsin DNR schedules wolf season for November 2021

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin will have a wolf season in 2021.

The Department of Natural Resources has set the start of the season for Nov. 6, 2021.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will delist the gray wolf from the endangered species list on Jan. 4. That move returns management to the authority of the lower 48 states and tribes.

When the gray wolf is delisted on the federal level, Wisconsin law says hunting and trapping seasons shall resume.

The DNR estimates about 1,034 wolves in Wisconsin. They’re mostly located in the northern third of the state. CLICK HERE for the 2020 wolf monitoring report.

“The DNR has successfully managed gray wolves for decades and will continue to follow the science and laws that influence our management. All wolf management, including hunting and trapping, will be conducted in a transparent and deliberative process, in which public and tribal participation is encouraged,” reads a statement from the DNR.

It is against the law to shoot wolf out of season. There are exceptions: when there is a threat to human safety and when wolves are in the act of killing or attacking a domestic animal.

The state says the existing Wolf Management Plan can serve as a guide for the wolf season.

LEARN MORE ABOUT WOLVES IN WISCONSIN: https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/WildlifeHabitat/wolf/index.html

Wisconsin’s first wolf hunt was held in 2012.

The wolf was placed back on the federal endangered species list in 2014.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.